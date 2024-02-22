Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged assault in Edinburgh, after raiding a flat in Glasgow.

Officers executed a search warrant on a property in Inglefield Street, in the Govanhill area, on Tuesday evening (February 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged at the scene. He is expected to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court in connection with an alleged assault which took place in Edinburgh on February 17.

Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged assault in Edinburgh after raiding a flat in Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, February 20, officers carried out a search of a flat in Inglefield Street, Govanhill, Glasgow, under warrant.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault that took place in Edinburgh on February 17. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 21 February.