Edinburgh crime: Man, 29, arrested over Edinburgh ‘assault’ after police raid flat in Glasgow’s Govanhill
Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged assault in Edinburgh, after raiding a flat in Glasgow.
Officers executed a search warrant on a property in Inglefield Street, in the Govanhill area, on Tuesday evening (February 20).
A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged at the scene. He is expected to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court in connection with an alleged assault which took place in Edinburgh on February 17.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, February 20, officers carried out a search of a flat in Inglefield Street, Govanhill, Glasgow, under warrant.
“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault that took place in Edinburgh on February 17. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 21 February.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”