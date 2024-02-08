News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian missing man Graham Burton from Tranent is traced safe and well

By Ian Swanson
Published 8th Feb 2024, 08:26 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 08:27 GMT
A man reported missing from East Lothian has been traced safe and well, according to police.

Graham Burton, 47, was was last seen in the Haddington Road area of Tranent at around 9.50am on Wednesday, February 7.

Police issued a public appeal for help in tracing Mr Burton and in a statement issued on Thursday at around 7.20am, police said he had been traced safe and well.

The statement added: "Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal."

