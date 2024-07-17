Edinburgh neighbourhoods: 17 reasons why Portobello is one of the best areas to live in Edinburgh

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Edinburgh’s seaside suburb was named as one of Scotland’s six coolest neighbourhoods in the Sunday Times ‘Best Places To Live’ list last year – but that won’t have come as a surprise to Portobello natives.

With its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, buzzing bars, cafés, restaurants, bistros and bakeries, Porty is an amazing place to call home.

The area is ever-changing, with quirky independent shops and markets opening all the time – and as a result, it has become one of the most desirable places to live in the whole of the Capital.

It's all a far cry from a couple of decades ago when the 'hood' was decidedly run-down and rather sad-looking.

Here we take a look at 17 spots in Portobello that have helped make it one of the best places to live in all of Scotland – not just Edinburgh.

1. 17 things we love about Portobello - in pictures

Where: 243 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 2AW. The brilliant Vault City's seaside taproom, located just a stone's throw from the beach, is one of the best bars in all of Edinburgh - let alone Porty. Here you'll find an ever-changing line up of craft beer, alongside wine, spirits, cocktails and soft drinks - not to mention amazing food from a pop-up kitchen that hosts some local legends.

2. Porty Vault

Where: 243 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 2AW. The brilliant Vault City's seaside taproom, located just a stone's throw from the beach, is one of the best bars in all of Edinburgh - let alone Porty. Here you'll find an ever-changing line up of craft beer, alongside wine, spirits, cocktails and soft drinks - not to mention amazing food from a pop-up kitchen that hosts some local legends. Photo: Third Party

Where: 46 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 1DA. If you ever need a good book for your day at the beach, this is where to go. A great addition to the area, this independent bookshop has all the bestsellers as well as and signed editions. They also host some amazing author events throughout the year.

3. The Portobello Bookshop

Where: 46 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 1DA. If you ever need a good book for your day at the beach, this is where to go. A great addition to the area, this independent bookshop has all the bestsellers as well as and signed editions. They also host some amazing author events throughout the year. Photo: Alix McIntosh Photography for The Portobello Bookshop

Where: 230A Portobello High Street, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 2AU. There is nowhere else in Edinburgh selling such delicious Greek street food. This place is heavenly.

4. Nixos Greek Street Food

Where: 230A Portobello High Street, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 2AU. There is nowhere else in Edinburgh selling such delicious Greek street food. This place is heavenly. Photo: Third Party

