3 . The Portobello Bookshop

Where: 46 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 1DA. If you ever need a good book for your day at the beach, this is where to go. A great addition to the area, this independent bookshop has all the bestsellers as well as and signed editions. They also host some amazing author events throughout the year. Photo: Alix McIntosh Photography for The Portobello Bookshop