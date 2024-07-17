With its sandy beach and two-mile-long promenade, buzzing bars, cafés, restaurants, bistros and bakeries, Porty is an amazing place to call home.
Here we take a look at 17 spots in Portobello that have helped make it one of the best places to live in all of Scotland – not just Edinburgh.
1. 17 things we love about Portobello - in pictures
2. Porty Vault
Where: 243 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 2AW. The brilliant Vault City's seaside taproom, located just a stone's throw from the beach, is one of the best bars in all of Edinburgh - let alone Porty. Here you'll find an ever-changing line up of craft beer, alongside wine, spirits, cocktails and soft drinks - not to mention amazing food from a pop-up kitchen that hosts some local legends. Photo: Third Party
3. The Portobello Bookshop
Where: 46 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 1DA. If you ever need a good book for your day at the beach, this is where to go. A great addition to the area, this independent bookshop has all the bestsellers as well as and signed editions. They also host some amazing author events throughout the year. Photo: Alix McIntosh Photography for The Portobello Bookshop
4. Nixos Greek Street Food
Where: 230A Portobello High Street, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 2AU. There is nowhere else in Edinburgh selling such delicious Greek street food. This place is heavenly. Photo: Third Party
