12 pictures show Edinburgh locals soaking up beautiful September sunshine as they flock to Portobello Beach
Hundreds of people flocked to Portobello Beach as Edinburgh basked in the sunshine on Sunday.
After a disappointing August, the Capital has seen some lovely weather so far in September, with bright sunshine and highs of 21C over the weekend.
Locals have been lapping up the heatwave, and Portobello Beach was packed with families, friends and couples catching rays.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the fun in the sun at Edinburgh’s seaside resort.
1 / 4