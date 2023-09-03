News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

12 pictures show Edinburgh locals soaking up beautiful September  sunshine as they flock to Portobello Beach

Hundreds of people flocked to Portobello Beach as Edinburgh basked in the sunshine on Sunday.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 16:41 BST

After a disappointing August, the Capital has seen some lovely weather so far in September, with bright sunshine and highs of 21C over the weekend.

Locals have been lapping up the heatwave, and Portobello Beach was packed with families, friends and couples catching rays.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the fun in the sun at Edinburgh’s seaside resort.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the fun in the sun at Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach on Sunday afternoon.

1. Locals enjoy Porotbello Beach

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the fun in the sun at Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Portobello Beach was the place to be in Edinburgh on Sunday as locals enjoyed blue skies and bright sunshine.

2. Packed out

Portobello Beach was the place to be in Edinburgh on Sunday as locals enjoyed blue skies and bright sunshine. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
It was shorts and t-shirt weather for locals on Sunday as Edinburgh basked in the sunshine.

3. Get shorty

It was shorts and t-shirt weather for locals on Sunday as Edinburgh basked in the sunshine. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
These three beach-goers braved the sea as the sun shone down at Portobello Beach.

4. In the sea

These three beach-goers braved the sea as the sun shone down at Portobello Beach. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh