News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

21 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh's Portobello in the 70s and 80s - including a Radio 1 Roadshow on the beach

Portobello looks like a very different place today to how it did in the 1970s and 1980s, as our photographs show.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT

Edinburgh’s famous seaside suburb underwent some big changes during those decades. From demolitions to the opening of the bypass, we have a look back at the Portobello of yesteryear.

Have a look through our picture gallery for a trip back in time – and let us know your own memories of Porty in the comments section before you go.

DJ Mike Read and hundreds of children who turned up at Portobello beach for the Radio One Roadshow in July 1987.

1. Radio One Roadshow at Portobello 1987

DJ Mike Read and hundreds of children who turned up at Portobello beach for the Radio One Roadshow in July 1987. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Portobello power station demolition in December 1978.

2. Portobello power station 1978

Portobello power station demolition in December 1978. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Exterior of Playfair Amusements, an amusement arcade in Bath Street, February 1981.

3. Portobello amusement arcade 1981

Exterior of Playfair Amusements, an amusement arcade in Bath Street, February 1981. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
A lorry dumps new sand onto Portobello beach, January 1980.

4. Renewing sand at Portobello beach 1980

A lorry dumps new sand onto Portobello beach, January 1980. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortobelloEdinburgh