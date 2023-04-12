News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
12 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
18 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
33 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
1 hour ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Edinburgh weather: Temperatures to hit 19C as Edinburgh basks in sunshine on hottest day of the year

Capital will see plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures next week

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Edinburgh is in for plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures next week – and not before time!

Indeed, according to BBC weather forecasters, the Capital is set for the hottest day of the year next week, as temperatures will hit 19C on Tuesday (April 18).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following day, Wednesday April 19, is also going to be a warm day, with forecasters predicting the mercury will reach is 17C.

Edinburgh's Portobello beach is sure to be busy next week as the Capital basks in sunshine.Edinburgh's Portobello beach is sure to be busy next week as the Capital basks in sunshine.
Edinburgh's Portobello beach is sure to be busy next week as the Capital basks in sunshine.
Most Popular

Thursday (April 20) will be cloudier, but with highs of 16C locals will still be able to enjoy the outdoors.

Before then, it will be be dry without too much sunshine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BBC weather report from Thursday (April 13) to Saturday (April 15) states: “Winds easing going into Thursday. A mix of sunny spells and showers, and these will continue being wintry over the hills.

“Friday will see variable cloud to start and a few showers, these potentially wintry over the hills. Turning drier with sunny spells in the afternoon.

“Saturday will see dry conditions, variable cloud lingering and some prolonged sunny spells.”

Got any sunny Edinburgh photos you would like to share with us? Email [email protected] or message us on Facebook

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The Standing Order on George Street named as the best Wetherspoons in Scotland
Related topics:EdinburghBBCFacebook