Edinburgh is in for plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures next week – and not before time!

Indeed, according to BBC weather forecasters, the Capital is set for the hottest day of the year next week, as temperatures will hit 19C on Tuesday (April 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, Wednesday April 19, is also going to be a warm day, with forecasters predicting the mercury will reach is 17C.

Edinburgh's Portobello beach is sure to be busy next week as the Capital basks in sunshine.

Thursday (April 20) will be cloudier, but with highs of 16C locals will still be able to enjoy the outdoors.

Before then, it will be be dry without too much sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC weather report from Thursday (April 13) to Saturday (April 15) states: “Winds easing going into Thursday. A mix of sunny spells and showers, and these will continue being wintry over the hills.

“Friday will see variable cloud to start and a few showers, these potentially wintry over the hills. Turning drier with sunny spells in the afternoon.

“Saturday will see dry conditions, variable cloud lingering and some prolonged sunny spells.”

Got any sunny Edinburgh photos you would like to share with us? Email [email protected] or message us on Facebook

Advertisement Hide Ad