Edinburgh weather: Yellow warning for snow and ice as cold and wet start to the week forecast
Yellow weather warning issued for Edinburgh on Monday and Tuesday
After a milder and drier end to what has been a predominantly cold and wet week, Edinburgh is set for a cold and wet start to next week, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for Monday and Tuesday.
Heavy rain is forecast to hit Edinburgh tonight at 11pm, and last until 6pm on Monday when it is predicted by the Met Office to turn to sleet until 8pm, as temperatures plummet to two degree celsius but feels like minus four due to a strengthening northerly wind.
Yellow weather warnings
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland and northern England including Edinburgh. This covers from 5pm on Monday, March 13 until 11am on Tuesday, March 14. When overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements.
Some roads are likely to be affected with longer journey times by car and public transport. Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, could lead to a risk of accidents and injuries from slips and falls.
Forecast for Monday, March 13
The Met Office expects rain in the Capital on Monday all day until 6pm, and sleet until 8pm. The temperature is expected to drop from eight degree celsius at 6am to just three degree celsius by 2pm, dropping further to one degree by 9pm but feeling minus four due to 19mph northerly winds. It is expected to remain dry overnight in Edinburgh with the temperature continuing to fall as the cold bites.
Forecast for Tuesday, March 14
Tuesday morning will start on a cold but dry note, with the temperature expected to be minus two at 6am but feeling minus seven. At 9am sun is expected, with the temperature forecast by the Met Office to be one degree celsius but feeling like minus four. At 12pm it is forecast to be cloudy and four degree celsius, but feeling like minus one due to 15mph north westerly winds with gusts of 28mph. By 3pm sunny intervals are expected with the temperature at four but feeling like one due to winds of 12mph and gusts of 22mph. The evening and night are forecast to be dry in Edinburgh. At 6pm the temperature will be two degrees celsius, but it is expected to drop to zero feeling like minus four by 9pm. The night will get colder with the temperature expected to drop to minus three by 6am on Tuesday and feeling like minus six.