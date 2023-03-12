After a milder and drier end to what has been a predominantly cold and wet week, Edinburgh is set for a cold and wet start to next week, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Edinburgh tonight at 11pm, and last until 6pm on Monday when it is predicted by the Met Office to turn to sleet until 8pm, as temperatures plummet to two degree celsius but feels like minus four due to a strengthening northerly wind.

Yellow weather warnings

Heavy rain is expected in the Capital for most of Monday. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland and northern England including Edinburgh. This covers from 5pm on Monday, March 13 until 11am on Tuesday, March 14. When overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements.

Some roads are likely to be affected with longer journey times by car and public transport. Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, could lead to a risk of accidents and injuries from slips and falls.

Forecast for Monday, March 13

The Met Office expects rain in the Capital on Monday all day until 6pm, and sleet until 8pm. The temperature is expected to drop from eight degree celsius at 6am to just three degree celsius by 2pm, dropping further to one degree by 9pm but feeling minus four due to 19mph northerly winds. It is expected to remain dry overnight in Edinburgh with the temperature continuing to fall as the cold bites.

Forecast for Tuesday, March 14