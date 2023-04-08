News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
2 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
2 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
3 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Edinburgh weather: Edinburgh could experience hottest day of year so far over Easter Bank Holiday

It could be the hottest day of 2023 so far in Edinburgh this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST
Edinburgh is forecast its hottest day of the year so far this Easter Bank Holiday (Getty Images)Edinburgh is forecast its hottest day of the year so far this Easter Bank Holiday (Getty Images)
Edinburgh is forecast its hottest day of the year so far this Easter Bank Holiday (Getty Images)

Edinburgh could experience the hottest day of the year so far this Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise to up to 13°C over the next few, as sunny skies drench the Capital with some much-needed warmth. Already, people are dusting off their barbecues and flocking to the beach or nearest beer garden as spring appears to have finally arrived. However, it won’t be around for long, so we should enjoy it while it lasts. Here’s the forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend, from April 8-April 10, 2023.

Edinburgh Met Office weather forecast Saturday April 8, 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday the sunshine is out until about 4pm, with highs of around 12°C forecast by the Met Office. From late afternoon, it will get a bit cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 9°C.

Edinburgh Met Office weather forecast Easter Sunday April 9, 2023

Most Popular

Easter Sunday is expected to be a warm but cloudy day in Edinburgh, with temperatures reaching around 13°C.

Easter Met Office weather forecast Easter Monday April 10, 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Easter Monday, April 10, is looking to be slightly less promising. Rain and sunshine is forecast from 10am until around 1pm, with sunny skies expected from 4pm and continuing until 7pm, when it will become cloudy. The highest temperature forecast is around 11°C. Continuing on into the week there is expected to be spots of rain and cloudy skies, with wet and windy weather to come. So, enjoy the sunshine while you can!

Got any sunny Edinburgh photos you would like to share with us? Email [email protected] or message us on Facebook.

EdinburghMet OfficeFacebook