Edinburgh is forecast its hottest day of the year so far this Easter Bank Holiday (Getty Images)

Edinburgh could experience the hottest day of the year so far this Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise to up to 13°C over the next few, as sunny skies drench the Capital with some much-needed warmth. Already, people are dusting off their barbecues and flocking to the beach or nearest beer garden as spring appears to have finally arrived. However, it won’t be around for long, so we should enjoy it while it lasts. Here’s the forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend, from April 8-April 10, 2023.

Edinburgh Met Office weather forecast Saturday April 8, 2023

On Saturday the sunshine is out until about 4pm, with highs of around 12°C forecast by the Met Office. From late afternoon, it will get a bit cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 9°C.

Edinburgh Met Office weather forecast Easter Sunday April 9, 2023

Easter Sunday is expected to be a warm but cloudy day in Edinburgh, with temperatures reaching around 13°C.

Easter Met Office weather forecast Easter Monday April 10, 2023

Easter Monday, April 10, is looking to be slightly less promising. Rain and sunshine is forecast from 10am until around 1pm, with sunny skies expected from 4pm and continuing until 7pm, when it will become cloudy. The highest temperature forecast is around 11°C. Continuing on into the week there is expected to be spots of rain and cloudy skies, with wet and windy weather to come. So, enjoy the sunshine while you can!