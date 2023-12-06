Seventies Edinburgh: 25 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh in 1970 – including Dante Lannie's legendary cafe
Edinburgh has changed so much since the Seventies – as you will see in these incredible photos.
We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 25 photographs of Edinburgh in 1970 – a year that saw the Capital host the Commonwealth Games for the first time.
Have a look through or photo gallery and transport yourself back to a bygone era. And let us know your own memories of Edinburgh in 1970 before you go.
1 / 7