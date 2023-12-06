News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Seventies Edinburgh: 25 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh in 1970 – including Dante Lannie's legendary cafe

Edinburgh has changed so much since the Seventies – as you will see in these incredible photos.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:10 GMT

We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 25 photographs of Edinburgh in 1970 – a year that saw the Capital host the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

Have a look through or photo gallery and transport yourself back to a bygone era. And let us know your own memories of Edinburgh in 1970 before you go.

Dante Lannie, of the legendary Edinburgh catering family, outside his cafe/restaurant in Marshall Street, October 1970.

1. Dante Lannie

Dante Lannie, of the legendary Edinburgh catering family, outside his cafe/restaurant in Marshall Street, October 1970. Photo: Jack Crombie

Photo Sales
Joan Wilson is dressed up and tied to a lamppost on Portobello high street before she leaves to get married to Duncan McRae in August 1970.

2. Pre-wedding ordeal

Joan Wilson is dressed up and tied to a lamppost on Portobello high street before she leaves to get married to Duncan McRae in August 1970. Photo: Stan Warburton

Photo Sales
Two little girls making sandpies in the Commonwealth Games long-jump sandpit at Meadowbank stadium in July 1970.

3. Children in Meadowbank sandpit

Two little girls making sandpies in the Commonwealth Games long-jump sandpit at Meadowbank stadium in July 1970. Photo: Gordon Rule

Photo Sales
Aerial view of the opening of the 1970 Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh.

4. Commonwealth Games 1970

Aerial view of the opening of the 1970 Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh