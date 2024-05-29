Moskis Sandwich & Juice Bar, on Great Junction Street in Leith, Edinburgh, has been put up for sale.

A much-loved Edinburgh sandwich shop with a near five-star rating on Google has been listed for sale.

Moskis Sandwich & Juice Bar, on Great Junction Street in Leith, has built a loyal following over the years, with its fresh juices drawing health conscious customers from across town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises has now gone on the market, although it must be noted that the business name is not included in the sale.

The listing, available The Business Sales Agency's website, is sure to attract investors due to the venue's busy location, which attracts a significant footfall of local residents and good passing trade.

It’s popular with customers too – as one described in a Google Review: “The friendliest shop on Great Junction Street and a delicious falafel wrap with all the trimmings. Exactly what Foot of the Walk needed! It’ll sure be my staple from now on.”

Another satisfied customer wrote online: “Perfect place to get a smoothie, delicious and efficient. Great prices... definitely worth a visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advert says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well established, well equipped and profitable sandwich and juice bar located in the densely populated Leith area of Edinburgh.

“In a busy highly visible location the business attracts a significant footfall of local residents and good passing trade. Its fresh juices draw health conscious customers from across town.”