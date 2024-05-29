Beloved Edinburgh sandwich bar whose fresh juices draw customers from miles away goes up for sale
A much-loved Edinburgh sandwich shop with a near five-star rating on Google has been listed for sale.
Moskis Sandwich & Juice Bar, on Great Junction Street in Leith, has built a loyal following over the years, with its fresh juices drawing health conscious customers from across town.
The premises has now gone on the market, although it must be noted that the business name is not included in the sale.
The listing, available The Business Sales Agency's website, is sure to attract investors due to the venue's busy location, which attracts a significant footfall of local residents and good passing trade.
It’s popular with customers too – as one described in a Google Review: “The friendliest shop on Great Junction Street and a delicious falafel wrap with all the trimmings. Exactly what Foot of the Walk needed! It’ll sure be my staple from now on.”
Another satisfied customer wrote online: “Perfect place to get a smoothie, delicious and efficient. Great prices... definitely worth a visit.”
The advert says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well established, well equipped and profitable sandwich and juice bar located in the densely populated Leith area of Edinburgh.
“In a busy highly visible location the business attracts a significant footfall of local residents and good passing trade. Its fresh juices draw health conscious customers from across town.”
The business is being offered on a leasehold basis, with the current lease running until 2031. The rent is £833 plus VAT per month, with rateable value only £6,700 - so no rates are payable.
