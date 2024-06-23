12 photos of Edinburgh locals soaking up the glorious sunshine at Portobello Beach during mini heatwave

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 16:05 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 16:39 BST
It was a scorching hot Sunday in Edinburgh – and hundreds of people flocked to Portobello Beach to soak up the sunshine.

After a disappointing start to June, with more rain than is acceptable for this time of year, the Capital finally saw some lovely weather this weekend, with bright sunshine and highs of 22C.

As you might expect, residents have been lapping up the mini heatwave, and Portobello Beach was packed with people catching some rays.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see locals having fun in the sun at Edinburgh’s seaside.

1. Sunny day at Porty Beach - photo gallery

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh locals soaking up the sun at Portobello Beach.

2. Beach life

3. Roaring trade

4. Making a splash

