After a disappointing start to June, with more rain than is acceptable for this time of year, the Capital finally saw some lovely weather this weekend, with bright sunshine and highs of 22C.

As you might expect, residents have been lapping up the mini heatwave, and Portobello Beach was packed with people catching some rays.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see locals having fun in the sun at Edinburgh’s seaside.

1 . Sunny day at Porty Beach - photo gallery Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh locals soaking up the sun at Portobello Beach.Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Beach life Locals flocked to Portbobello Beach on Sunday afternoon as Edinburgh basked in glorious sunshine, with temperatures reaching 22CPhoto: Martine Manuel Photo Sales

3 . Roaring trade Locals flocked to Portbobello Beach on Sunday afternoon as Edinburgh basked in glorious sunshine, with temperatures reaching 22CPhoto: Martine Manuel Photo Sales

4 . Making a splash Locals flocked to Portbobello Beach on Sunday afternoon as Edinburgh basked in glorious sunshine, with temperatures reaching 22CPhoto: Martine Manuel Photo Sales