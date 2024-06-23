After a disappointing start to June, with more rain than is acceptable for this time of year, the Capital finally saw some lovely weather this weekend, with bright sunshine and highs of 22C.
As you might expect, residents have been lapping up the mini heatwave, and Portobello Beach was packed with people catching some rays.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see locals having fun in the sun at Edinburgh’s seaside.
