Edinburgh basks in the sun as hundreds flock to Meadows Festival and Portobello beach - in pictures

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 1st Jun 2024, 16:53 BST

The Meadows Festival kicked off on Saturday as the sun shone over Edinburgh.

The sun returned to Edinburgh on Saturday, just in time for the first day of the Meadows Festival.

Hundreds flocked to The Meadows to enjoy live music, an outdoor market, funfair rides and various other activities. Many brought along their own picnics and basked in the sun as temperatures rose to 21C.

Elsewhere in the city, many basked in the sun at Portobello beach. Hundreds were seen sunbathing on the sun, taking a dip in the sea and enjoying food and drinks on the promenade.

Here are 10 pictures showing people enjoying the Meadows Festival and a day at Portobello beach.

Festival-goers basked in the sun as many enjoyed picnics, drinks and the live music.

1. Meadows Festival kicks off

Festival-goers basked in the sun as many enjoyed picnics, drinks and the live music.

Photo Sales
People perused the many stalls that were set up in the Meadows.

2. Outdoor market

People perused the many stalls that were set up in the Meadows.

Photo Sales
The funfair rides proved very popular with youngsters, with waltzers, a ghost train and dodgems among those set up in the park.

3. Funfair

The funfair rides proved very popular with youngsters, with waltzers, a ghost train and dodgems among those set up in the park.

Photo Sales
Groups were seen in the park enjoying picnics as temperatures climbed to around 21 degrees.

4. Perfect weather

Groups were seen in the park enjoying picnics as temperatures climbed to around 21 degrees.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortobelloEdinburghThe Meadows

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.