The sun returned to Edinburgh on Saturday, just in time for the first day of the Meadows Festival.

Hundreds flocked to The Meadows to enjoy live music, an outdoor market, funfair rides and various other activities. Many brought along their own picnics and basked in the sun as temperatures rose to 21C.

Elsewhere in the city, many basked in the sun at Portobello beach. Hundreds were seen sunbathing on the sun, taking a dip in the sea and enjoying food and drinks on the promenade.

Here are 10 pictures showing people enjoying the Meadows Festival and a day at Portobello beach.

1 . Meadows Festival kicks off Festival-goers basked in the sun as many enjoyed picnics, drinks and the live music. Photo Sales

2 . Outdoor market People perused the many stalls that were set up in the Meadows. Photo Sales

3 . Funfair The funfair rides proved very popular with youngsters, with waltzers, a ghost train and dodgems among those set up in the park. Photo Sales