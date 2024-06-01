Edinburgh path near Longstone Inn blocked off after massive sinkhole appears
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents have been warned to avoid walking on a canal path in Edinburgh after a giant sinkhole appeared.
A section of the path along the Water of Leith near the Longstone Inn collapsed on Friday, with the hole having increased in size overnight. There are now barriers in place around the damage and the route is blocked off.
Residents took to social media to warn others of the damage.
One said: “Careful down the canal path bit, just past the Longstone inn. Sink hole.”
Another contacted the City of Edinburgh Council and said: “I have reported it on the website, but its dangerous looking, so just want to make as many folks aware as possible. Don't want any Friday night revellers disappearing down it!”
Replying to the message last night, Edinburgh Council’s customer support team said the team had been made aware and would ‘attend as soon as possible’.
The City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.