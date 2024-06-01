Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents took to social media to warn others of the damage.

Residents have been warned to avoid walking on a canal path in Edinburgh after a giant sinkhole appeared.

A section of the path along the Water of Leith near the Longstone Inn collapsed on Friday, with the hole having increased in size overnight. There are now barriers in place around the damage and the route is blocked off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents took to social media to warn others of the damage.

A giant sinkhole has appeared on the canal path near the Longstone Inn in Edinburgh.

One said: “Careful down the canal path bit, just past the Longstone inn. Sink hole.”

Another contacted the City of Edinburgh Council and said: “I have reported it on the website, but its dangerous looking, so just want to make as many folks aware as possible. Don't want any Friday night revellers disappearing down it!”

Barriers have been put in place to block off the path.

Replying to the message last night, Edinburgh Council’s customer support team said the team had been made aware and would ‘attend as soon as possible’.