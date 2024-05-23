Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have been urged to be cautious.

The Water of Leith has burst its banks as heavy rain batters Edinburgh.

Video footage shows river water having flooded the Rocheid path in Stockbridge. It also shows water rising quickly under the bridge at the top of Glenogle Road, Canonmills.

Flood gates have been closed and residents living in the area have been urged to ‘be cautious’.

The Water of Leith Conservation Trust said: “As a precaution and due to the current high river levels and weather forecast, the flood gates at Baird Drive and Rocheid Colonies are being closed. There have been reports of localised flooding along the river so please take care.”

One Stockbridge resident, who’s garden is adjacent to the river, said she was concerned after the river ‘overtopped’. Speaking to the Evening News, she said: “The whole river is raised and it’s almost at the pathway near the road.”