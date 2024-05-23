Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is understood flood gates along the river are being closed

Heavy rain has seen some localised flooding along the Water of Leith in Edinburgh today - prompting the decision for flood gates to be closed.

Video footage shows river water spilling out onto surrounding paths, with rising water levels along the river - from Murrayfield to the Stockridge area of the city. Local organisation, the Water of Leith Conservation Trust (WOLCT) have advised residents to ‘take care’ and said flood gates in the area will be closed.

Photo: Kirsty Hughes

One Stockbridge resident, who’s garden is adjacent to the river said she was concerned after the Water of Leith ‘overtopped.’ Speaking to the Evening News, she said: “The whole river is raised and it’s almost at the pathway near the road.” She added police are in attendance at the moment.

Posting a video online, another resident reported that the ‘Water of Leith has broken its banks at Rocheid path’. The WOLCT said: “River levels are looking very high and rising with some risk of flooding on paths, please be cautious when venturing out!”

Writing on X, they added: “As a precaution and due to the current high river levels and weather forecast, the flood gates at Baird Drive and Rocheid Colonies are being closed. There have been reports of localised flooding along the river so please take care.”