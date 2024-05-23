Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John McKechnie will be sentenced next month

A 32-year-old man has been convicted of multiple violent and sexual offences on women and girls in West Lothian.

John McKechnie pleaded guilty to 14 offences and has now been found guilty of a further two offences following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The offences included rape, domestic offending and possession of incident images of children.

McKechnie’s crimes occurred over a seven-year period between 2015 and 2022 in the West Lothian area.

John McKechnie is due to be sentenced on Thursday, June 27

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Police Scotland said: “John McKechnie’s offending and behaviour was appalling. He showed complete and utter contempt for the abuse he inflicted upon his victims, and the horrific sexual abuse featuring in the images and videos he was viewing.

“There is no hiding place for these offenders, and as a result of our investigation, he will now rightly face the consequences of his actions. Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence and is a priority for Police Scotland.

Detective Inspector Ure added: "We encourage anyone with concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact police immediately.”