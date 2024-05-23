Edinburgh crime: Two men charged in connection with attempted murder following Pennywell Gardens incident
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in North Edinburgh.
The incident occurred in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh at around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20. It is understood a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted.
The two men, aged 35 and 41 are due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Thursday May 23).
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men aged 35 and 41 years have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder which occurred in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20.”
They added: “They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 23 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”