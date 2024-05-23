Edinburgh crime: Two men charged in connection with attempted murder following Pennywell Gardens incident

By Neil Johnstone
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The incident happened on Monday evening

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in North Edinburgh.

The incident occurred in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh at around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20. It is understood a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder at Pennywell Gardens, EdinburghTwo men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder at Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder at Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh

The two men, aged 35 and 41 are due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Thursday May 23).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men aged 35 and 41 years have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder which occurred in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20.”

They added: “They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 23 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice