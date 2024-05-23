Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Monday evening

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in North Edinburgh.

The incident occurred in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh at around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20. It is understood a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted.

The two men, aged 35 and 41 are due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Thursday May 23).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men aged 35 and 41 years have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder which occurred in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh around 9.15pm on Monday, May 20.”