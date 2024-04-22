Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six men have been charged with attempted murder following the assault of two men in Southhouse Square, Edinburgh.

It is understood that the suspects, aged between 20 and 58, assaulted two men and stole a black BMW during the incident. One victim, aged 25, was found seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. A second victim, aged 24, was also injured in the altercation and sought medical treatment.

On January 26, emergency services attended Southhouse Square following reports of a disturbance involving several men. The incident occurred around 8.30pm. Following extensive enquiries six men have now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.