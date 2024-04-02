Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh police have launched an investigation after a 21-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the south of the city.

Officers said the man was seriously assaulted in Inch Park at around 9.20pm on Monday, April 1. It is understood the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for information following the attack to assist their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Gavin Howat said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.”