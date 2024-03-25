Nashir Ahmed: Man appears in court charged with culpable homicide following Edinburgh bus stop attack
A man has appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with culpable homicide following the death of a man on Ferry Road.
Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while standing at a bus stop in Ferry Road on Sunday, March 10, and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital five days later on March 15. A 48-year-old man was also injured during the attack but was discharged after receiving hospital treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.
Last week, Daniel Springer, 38, was arrested in connection with the death. He appeared at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, March 22, charged with culpable homicide and assault to severe injury. Mr Springer made no plea and was remanded in custody. The accused will reappear in court within eight days.
In a statement released by Police Scotland last week, Mr Ahmed’s family members said: “Nashir was a loving husband and father. He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed. He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and his kindness.”