Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with culpable homicide following the death of a man on Ferry Road.

Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while standing at a bus stop in Ferry Road on Sunday, March 10, and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital five days later on March 15. A 48-year-old man was also injured during the attack but was discharged after receiving hospital treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while waiting for the bus on Ferry Road, Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Daniel Springer, 38, was arrested in connection with the death. He appeared at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, March 22, charged with culpable homicide and assault to severe injury. Mr Springer made no plea and was remanded in custody. The accused will reappear in court within eight days.