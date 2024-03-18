Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of an Edinburgh man whose death is being treated as murder have paid tribute to the “loving husband and father”.

A police investigation into the death of Nashir Ahmed, 65, is continuing following what detectives described as a “completely random and unprovoked” assault on Sunday, March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ahmed was standing with a 48-year-old man at a bus stop on Ferry Road, near the junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street, at about 8:30pm when they were assaulted. Both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where Mr Ahmed later died.

Nashir Ahmed died in hospital after what detectives have called a "random and unprovoked" attack in Edinburgh. Photo: Police Scotland

The 48-year-old was treated for serious leg and facial injuries.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, Mr Ahmed’s family said: “Nashir was a loving husband and father. He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed.

“He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and kindness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker is described as black, around 30, with short dark hair. He was wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “A family has been left feeling bereft as they come to terms with losing someone so integral to their lives.

“The circumstances are heart-breaking and I can’t possibly imagine the pain they are feeling during these difficult times.

“We continue to follow up several lines of inquiry and I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who has information about this crime or the person responsible to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any small piece of information could be crucial in our ongoing investigation, so please do pass it on.”