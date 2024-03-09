Body found in Edinburgh property as police and forensic officers probe ‘unexplained’ death
Police said death of man at Edinburgh property is ‘unexplained’
Police are treating the death of a 52-year-old man in Edinburgh as “unexplained”.
Officers were called to a property at Sandilands Close on Friday March 8, where the man's body was found. Locals reported that forensics officers were also on the scene. However, it is believed there are no supsicious circumstances.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said in a statement: “We were made aware of the death of a 52-year-old man at a property in Sandilands Close, Edinburgh, on Friday, 8 March."
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.