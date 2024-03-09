Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are treating the death of a 52-year-old man in Edinburgh as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to a property at Sandilands Close on Friday March 8, where the man's body was found. Locals reported that forensics officers were also on the scene. However, it is believed there are no supsicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said in a statement: “We were made aware of the death of a 52-year-old man at a property in Sandilands Close, Edinburgh, on Friday, 8 March."