Body found in Edinburgh in search for missing woman who vanished after train journey to Glasgow

Anne Green, 61, was reported as missing from North Lanarkshire and was last seen in Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Photo: Police Scotland

A body has been found in Edinburgh during the search for a missing woman.

Anne Green, 61, was reported as missing from the Chryston area in North Lanarkshire and was last seen in Glasgow city centre on Tuesday morning (March 5). It was believed that she may have travelled to the Scottish capital by train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, police have confirmed that Anne’s family have been made aware.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The body of a woman has been found in Edinburgh during an investigation into a missing woman from Chryston.

“She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Anne Green, 61, has been made aware.