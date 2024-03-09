Body found in Edinburgh in search for missing woman who vanished after train journey to Glasgow

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from North Lanarkshire
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Mar 2024, 09:41 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 09:42 GMT
Anne Green, 61, was reported as missing from North Lanarkshire and was last seen in Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Photo: Police ScotlandAnne Green, 61, was reported as missing from North Lanarkshire and was last seen in Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Photo: Police Scotland
Anne Green, 61, was reported as missing from North Lanarkshire and was last seen in Glasgow on Tuesday morning. Photo: Police Scotland

A body has been found in Edinburgh during the search for a missing woman.

Anne Green, 61, was reported as missing from the Chryston area in North Lanarkshire and was last seen in Glasgow city centre on Tuesday morning (March 5). It was believed that she may have travelled to the Scottish capital by train.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, police have confirmed that Anne’s family have been made aware.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The body of a woman has been found in Edinburgh during an investigation into a missing woman from Chryston.

“She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Anne Green, 61, has been made aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”