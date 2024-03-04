Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The distraught family of missing Edinburgh woman Khasha Smith spoke in front of the cameras at a police press conference today, revealing how desperate they are for information.

The 35-year-old mum-of-three from the Calder area of the city was last seen on October 10 last year. Khasha's 18-year-old daughter Calley Smith and her mum Nicola Neil made emotional pleas for help to find her at a press conference at police headquarters in Edinburgh this afternoon, Monday, March 4.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calley Smith (18) daughter of Khasha Smith, reading a statement at Fettes Police Station in Edinburgh today, Monday, March 4. Photo: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this video, supplied by the Press Association, Carrie and Nicola can be seen fighting back tears as they appeal for information, with Khasha's mum Nicola admitting the family are "sick with worry" and that the past few weeks have been "horrendous".

Khasha's daughter Carrie explained that her mum missed her recent 18th birthday which was highly unusual, adding "I would do anything for her to walk through the door".