Khasha Smith: Edinburgh missing mum's 'sick with worry' family speak at police press conference
The distraught family of missing Edinburgh woman Khasha Smith spoke in front of the cameras at a police press conference today, revealing how desperate they are for information.
The 35-year-old mum-of-three from the Calder area of the city was last seen on October 10 last year. Khasha's 18-year-old daughter Calley Smith and her mum Nicola Neil made emotional pleas for help to find her at a press conference at police headquarters in Edinburgh this afternoon, Monday, March 4.
In this video, supplied by the Press Association, Carrie and Nicola can be seen fighting back tears as they appeal for information, with Khasha's mum Nicola admitting the family are "sick with worry" and that the past few weeks have been "horrendous".
Khasha's daughter Carrie explained that her mum missed her recent 18th birthday which was highly unusual, adding "I would do anything for her to walk through the door".
The video also shows Detective Chief Inspector Robert Williamson providing the latest information on the police investigation to find Khasha Smith.