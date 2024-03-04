Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mother of a missing Edinburgh woman who hasn't been seen in almost five months has said the family is "living a nightmare".

Khasha Smith, 35, was reported missing on January 5 after concerns were raised by her family. She has not been seen since October 10. In a closed police press conference on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said he believed the missing mum-of-three "may have come to harm".

Speaking at the same press conference, Khasha's mum Nicola Neil made a desperate plea to anyone with information about her daughter's whereabouts and said she was "begging [them] from the bottom of [her] heart".

“Khasha, we love you so much and just need to know you are safe. We need you home with us," she said. “If anyone, anywhere, knows where Khasha is – please tell us. Please don’t let us go on like this.

“Khasha is a brilliant mum to her three children and is loved by all our very close family. We are all sick with worry. Khasha is my friend as well as my daughter and we are living a nightmare.

“It’s hard to find the words to explain the “not knowing” where she is and if anything has happened to her. These past few weeks have been horrendous and painful for us all. I would ask anyone out there – even if we don’t know you – please come forward if you know anything at all.

“Please help us bring Khasha home. This waiting is unbearable. I'm begging you from the bottom of my heart – please get in touch. I miss her so much and we need to find her.”

Khasha's daughter Calley Smith echoed the plea and urged anyone with "even the smallest piece of information" to get in touch with police.

She said: “I recently had my 18th birthday and didn’t hear anything from my mum. She would never miss my birthday, my sisters’ birthdays, or Christmas.

“It’s just not her. We miss her so much. We want nothing more than my mum to walk through the door and to be able to give her a massive hug. It feels like I’m living the worst dream I could ever imagine. I can’t express what it would mean to have my mum home."

Khasha is described as around 5ft tall and is of a slim build. She has blue eyes, long, blonde hair and has tattoos, one of which is the word 'forever' on her right wrist. She is known to visit the Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes areas.

Officers have carried out extensive searches in the area surrounding her Edinburgh home including at the Union Canal drain last month. Forensic teams have also been spotted scouring her Calder Grove flat. National resources have also been pulled in to help with the search, including the dog branch, underwater unit and specialist search officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “We have a dedicated team of officers who are working around the clock to find her and get answers for her family.

“While we are keeping an open mind, and continue to hope Khasha will be found safe and well, we have to consider the possibility that she may have to come to harm. We must consider all possibilities.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and a key focus of our investigation is continuing to build up a picture of Khasha’s life in the months prior to her disappearance. We are keen to speak to any of Khasha’s friends who may have information about her whereabouts before the last known confirmed sighting of her on Tuesday, 10 October, 2023." Police have also set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information, including any recorded footage. The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major investigation team.