The mum of three was last seen on October 10

Police searching for missing Edinburgh mum Khasha Smith ramped up their efforts over the weekend, carrying out searches near Calder Grove and neighbouring wooded areas.

Specialist officers were seen searching a car park area in the Calder area on Sunday, January 21, where the 35-year-old mother of three lived. It comes after a police appeal to help trace Khasha was launched on January 5.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The searches are part of the ongoing police investigation in relation to missing person Khasha Smith."

Edinburgh mum Khasha Smith was last seen on October 10, 2023

Last week, police distributed posters in the Calder area to remind the public that Khasha is still missing and confirmed that the 35-year-old was last seen three months ago on October 10. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Khasha’s family is extremely concerned for her and are hoping the posters remind people she's still missing and that we are still looking for information which could help us find her.”

Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. It is understood that Khasha often visits the Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes areas.

Earlier in the month, Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are extremely concerned for Khasha. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Khasha or who may have any information which could assist in us locating her to get in touch. Please don’t think what you know is irrelevant, let us decide its significance, your information could be vital in helping us trace Khasha.”