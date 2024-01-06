Gorgie , one of Edinburgh’s oldest areas, is recorded in the 12th century charters of Holyrood Abbey and has been in its current form since the 1880s, when hundreds of tenement buildings were built on and around Gorgie Road as Edinburgh expanded.

Great old photos of some of the area’s most iconic buildings which are gone but not forgotten by locals feature in our look back at Gorgie over the years, including the iconic Ferranti building on Gorgie Road and the old Tynecastle High School. There are also some great old photos of the people of Gorgie going about their daily lives over the years.