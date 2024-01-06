News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh retro: 26 great photos looking at what Gorgie was like back in the day

Looking back at one of Edinburgh’s oldest areas
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Sep 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 15:04 GMT

Gorgie, one of Edinburgh’s oldest areas, is recorded in the 12th century charters of Holyrood Abbey and has been in its current form since the 1880s, when hundreds of tenement buildings were built on and around Gorgie Road as Edinburgh expanded.

Great old photos of some of the area’s most iconic buildings which are gone but not forgotten by locals feature in our look back at Gorgie over the years, including the iconic Ferranti building on Gorgie Road and the old Tynecastle High School. There are also some great old photos of the people of Gorgie going about their daily lives over the years.

Gordon Munro, former head teacher at Tynecastle High School, Edinburgh and Beath High, Cowdenbeath, pictured at the Gorgie school in the 1980s in front of the recently built sports games hall at the school.

1. School days

Gordon Munro, former head teacher at Tynecastle High School, Edinburgh and Beath High, Cowdenbeath, pictured at the Gorgie school in the 1980s in front of the recently built sports games hall at the school. Photo: CRAUFORD TAIT

Photo Sales
Members of the Bowls club Betty Paton, Phyllis Robertson and Margret Blackwood at Gorgie War Memorial in 2010.

2. Bowled over

Members of the Bowls club Betty Paton, Phyllis Robertson and Margret Blackwood at Gorgie War Memorial in 2010. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Photo Sales
This photo taken in 2011, gives a bird's eye view of Hearts' Tynecastle Park Stadium in Gorgie, showing the now demolished adult learning centre in the foreground, which made way for the new main stand.

3. Bird's eye view

This photo taken in 2011, gives a bird's eye view of Hearts' Tynecastle Park Stadium in Gorgie, showing the now demolished adult learning centre in the foreground, which made way for the new main stand. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
OAPs leave in buses outside Gorgie War Memorial Hall for a day's outing to Largs in 1961.

4. Day trip

OAPs leave in buses outside Gorgie War Memorial Hall for a day's outing to Largs in 1961. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh