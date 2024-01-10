Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police insider has revealed that officers investigating the disappearance of an Edinburgh woman last seen in November fear she may have come to serious harm.

Khasha Smith was reported missing on Friday, January 5, from the Calder area of the city after concerns were raised by her family, who have not heard from her since Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Police issued a renewed appeal on Tuesday to help find Khasha, as concerns grew for her safety, with officers saying it is “unusual” for Khasha not to keep in contact with her family.

And now a police insider has told the Scottish Sun newspaper that detectives fear she may have come to harm. With police also pictured today, Wednesday, January 10, standing guard at her home at Calder Grove.

The insider said: “Detectives are extremely worried something sinister has happened to her. There are real fears for her. Khasha’s family situation is complicated and meant she wasn’t reported missing until a couple months after she was last in contact with certain relatives.”

Khasha is described as around 5ft tall, of a slim build, with long, blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has some tattoos, one of which is visible on her right wrist and says 'forever'.