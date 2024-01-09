Officers are now re-appealing to the public for help in trying to locate 35-year-old, Khasha who went missing from the Calder area of Edinburgh last year. On Friday, January 5, a member of Khasha’s family contacted police to report her missing and inform them that she had not been in contact since November 4.Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’.

Extensive enquiries are under way to trace Khasha but there have been no confirmed sightings or contact since early November and her family is growing concerned. Officers are checking a potential sighting in Slateford between November 21 and 24. They are also reviewing any relevant CCTV footage in the hope that it will provide additional information on where Khasha may have gone.Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are extremely concerned for Khasha. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Khasha or who may have any information which could assist in us locating her to get in touch. Please don’t think what you know is irrelevant, let us decide its significance, your information could be vital in helping us trace Khasha.”Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3915 of January 5.