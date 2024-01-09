West Lothian crime: Car stolen after a house was broken into in East Calder on Hogmanay
Thieves who ransacked an East Calder house on Hogmanay made off with a car after finding the keys inside the property.
The house in Langton Grove was targeted at around 7.45pm on Sunday, December 31. The perpetrators ransacked the house, stealing keys to a red Audi RS3, with the registration VRM XR63 ACH. Within the boot of the car were the original plates – GX68 WDZ.
Officers have carried out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, and are now asking locals to assist them. They are particularly keen to trace a five-door, grey Volkswagen Golf.
Police are appealing for information to help trace the stolen car. Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to consider if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious, perhaps people you’ve never seen before. If anyone has any doorbell recording equipment, please check it as it could have captured an image which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0627 of Monday, January 1. Alternatively, you can give your information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.