Thieves who ransacked an East Calder house on Hogmanay made off with a car after finding the keys inside the property.

The house in Langton Grove was targeted at around 7.45pm on Sunday, December 31. The perpetrators ransacked the house, stealing keys to a red Audi RS3, with the registration VRM XR63 ACH. Within the boot of the car were the original plates – GX68 WDZ.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, and are now asking locals to assist them. They are particularly keen to trace a five-door, grey Volkswagen Golf.

The red Audi RS3 stolen from a property in East Calder.

Police are appealing for information to help trace the stolen car. Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to consider if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious, perhaps people you’ve never seen before. If anyone has any doorbell recording equipment, please check it as it could have captured an image which could assist our investigation.”