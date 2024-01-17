Police say the last confirmed sighting of Khasha was on October 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers in Edinburgh are continuing to search for 35-year-old Khasha Smith who was last seen three months ago.

Khasha, from Calder Grove, was reported missing by a family member on January 5 who informed police the Edinburgh mum had not been in contact since November 4. As police enquiries have progressed, officers have now established that the last known, confirmed sighting of Khasha was Tuesday, 10 October, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, 17 January, police distributed posters in the local area in a bid to remind the public that Khasha is still missing. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Khasha’s family is extremely concerned for her and are hoping the posters remind people she's still missing and that we are still looking for information which could help us find her.”

Edinburgh mum Khasha Smith was last seen on October 10, 2023

Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. It is understood that Khasha often visits the Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes areas.

Earlier in the month, Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are extremely concerned for Khasha. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Khasha or who may have any information which could assist in us locating her to get in touch.

“Please don’t think what you know is irrelevant, let us decide its significance, your information could be vital in helping us trace Khasha.”