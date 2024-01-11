Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have stepped up their search for missing 35-year-old Edinburgh woman Khasha Smith, with specialist officers spotted in and around her home at Calder in the west of the city.

The Scottish Sun newspaper has reported that specialist police officers with dogs have been seen searching a flat and metal containers on Calder Grove this morning, Thursday, January 11.

Khasha Smith was reported missing on Friday, January 5, from the Calder area of the city after concerns were raised by her family, who have not heard from her since Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Khasha Smith, 35, went missing from the Calder area of Edinburgh and she had not been in contact with her family since November 4, 2023. Picture: Police Scotland

Police issued a renewed appeal on Tuesday to help find Khasha, as concerns grew for her safety, with officers saying it is “unusual” for Khasha not to keep in contact with her family. And now they have stepped up their hunt as fears for the missing mum's safety continue to grow.

Officers have been keeping guard outside the Calder Grove property all week, with Kasha’s family growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

A Police Scotland spokesperson appealed for information to help the force find the missing Edinburgh woman: "This remains a missing person enquiry and extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Khasha. Her family is understandably worried at not seeing or hearing from her and they want her home safe and well. We would urge anyone who has seen Khasha or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”