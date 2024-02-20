Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and family are growing increasingly concerned for Khasha Smith who vanished more than three months ago. As the search continues here's what we know so far about the missing Edinburgh mum-of-three.

First reported missing

Khasha Smith was reported missing on Friday, January 5, from the Calder area of the city after her worried family alerted police. Relatives have not heard from her since Saturday, November 4, 2023. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is said to be unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time.

Last sighting

Officers checked a potential sighting in the Slateford area of Edinburgh between November 21 and 24. But following enquiries, the force confirmed that the last official sighting of Ms Smith was on October 10.

Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. Police said she likes to frequent the Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes areas. Khasha works at Edinburgh College.

Police searches

Police have carried out extensive searches in the hunt for Khasha in and around her home at Calder in the west of the city. Specialist police officers with dogs were seen searching a flat and metal containers on Calder Grove on Thursday, January 11 and again near Calder Grove. Neighbouring wooded areas and a car park were also searched on Sunday, January 21. Her flat has since been boarded up and police are no longer guarding the door.

A few days later specialist police officers in wet suits and life jackets trawled a huge drain at the Union Canal close to Ms Smith's home. Cops searched in a storm culvert, climbed into pipes and scoured the icy water.

Officers have hit the streets and been distributing and pinning up posters in the Calder area to remind people that Khasha is missing.

Sources told a newspaper that police fear Khasha has come to harm and 'something sinister' could have happened to her.

Family pleas

Khasha's desperate family has pleaded with anyone with information to come forward. Last month they urged anyone worried about repercussions to pass on any information anonymously.

Relatives re-appealed for help to find her on social media this week. One heartbroken relative said not knowing her whereabouts or if she is safe is 'a living hell'.

In an emotional post on Facebook on Sunday Carrie Duke said: "If there is anyone out there that knows where Khasha is or what happened to her, now is the time to speak up. Please try to put yourself in our position for one minute. How would you feel if this was your mum, daughter, sister, niece, friend…As a family we are broken, terrified and in physical pain!"

She added: "At this point we are struggling to breathe, never mind having to try to go through the motions of normal life such as work, school run…it all just feels impossible! The not knowing is a living hell and every day we feel sick to our stomach in fear of getting the worst news imaginable!!"

She described Khasha as a kind, caring and empathetic person who loves her children and family. Carrie added: "Khasha is part of us, she is our family, we love her and we need to find her. If this was another member of our family that had gone missing, Khasha would be moving mountains to find us! And so we will do the very same for her!Khasha does not deserve this! Khasha we miss you, we love you and we will find you."

Police appeal