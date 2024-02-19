Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a missing Edinburgh mum who has not been seen for four months has said they are 'in living hell' as they issued a desperate plea for help to find her.

The mother of three, 35, was reported missing on January 5 after concerns were raised by her family, who have not heard from her since November 4. She was last seen on October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have carried out extensive searches in the area surrounding her Edinburgh home including at the Union canal drain last month. Forensic teams have also been spotted scouring her Calder Grove flat. The flat has since been boarded up and police are no longer guarding the door.

In an emotional post on Facebook on Sunday Carrie Duke said: "If there is anyone out there that knows where Khasha is or what happened to her, now is the time to speak up. Please try to put yourself in our position for one minute. How would you feel if this was your mum, daughter, sister, niece, friend…As a family we are broken, terrified and in physical pain! Now multiply that by x1000 and you mite be somewhere close to what her mum and children are feeling. At this point we are struggling to breathe, never mind having to try to go through the motions of normal life such as work, school run…it all just feels impossible! The not knowing is a living hell and every day we feel sick to our stomach in fear of getting the worst news imaginable!!

"Can you even begin to imagine how this feels? Wouldn’t you be trying to reach out to someone, anyone that might know something? If you are that person I’m reaching out to. If you know something, please do the right thing. Please help ease our pain and help us get some answers. Please help us bring khasha home! And if you do know something just remember, it will all come out in the end. Every little thing and every person that hid it. You will be caught. I will make it my life’s mission! To find out who knows where khasha is, because someone does! It’s up to you if you are the hero for speaking up or the coward by staying quiet! Please be our hero! Please do the right thing! Please phone police Scotland on:101 crime number 3915 5th January Or Crime Stopper anonymously on: 0800 555 111"

She described Khasha as a kind, caring and empathetic person who loves her children and family. Carrie added: "Khasha is part of us, she is our family, we love her and we need to find her. If this was another member of our family that had gone missing, khasha would be moving mountains to find us! And so we will do the very same for her!Khasha does not deserve this! Khasha we miss you, we love you and we will find you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad