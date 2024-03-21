Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the death of a 'loving husband and father' at an Edinburgh bus stop have arrested a man.

Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while standing at a bus stop in Ferry Road on Sunday, March 10, and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital five days later on March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to Mr Ahmed earlier this week, his family said they were 'devastated' by the loss.

Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while waiting for the bus on Ferry Road, Edinburgh

“Nashir was a loving husband and father. He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed. He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and his kindness," they said.