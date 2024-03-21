Edinburgh police arrest man in connection with death of Nashir Ahmed after Ferry Road bus stop attack
Detectives investigating the death of a 'loving husband and father' at an Edinburgh bus stop have arrested a man.
Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while standing at a bus stop in Ferry Road on Sunday, March 10, and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital five days later on March 15.
Paying tribute to Mr Ahmed earlier this week, his family said they were 'devastated' by the loss.
“Nashir was a loving husband and father. He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed. He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and his kindness," they said.
Police have tonight arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the death. The man is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow and a report will also be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.