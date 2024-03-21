Edinburgh Airport: Easyjet sale offers flights from Edinburgh to Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam for under £40
and live on Freeview channel 276
EasyJet has launched a huge sale for its winter 2024/25 schedule, with some big savings on flights from Edinburgh.
The budget airline has discounted over 1.7 million seats on over 9000 flights from Scotland between December 1, 2024, and March 2, 2025.
Among the bargains are flights from Edinburgh Airport to Basel, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan and Geneva from £38.99. Holidaymakers can also travel to Madrid for £40.99, and Lanzarote from £44.99, direct from the Capital.
Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be putting more of our winter schedule on sale today so that customers can book early and enjoy great value fares on flights and package holidays for a Christmas break, their next ski getaway or enjoy some winter sun.
“By putting millions of seats on sale until 2nd March 2025 across over 45 routes from Scotland across Europe and beyond, we are providing more choice and value for our Scottish customers and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”
Flights for next winter are now available to book at easyJet.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.