Edinburgh flight: Spanish police haul ‘disruptive’ passenger off EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to Lanzarote
Spanish police met an EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to the Canary Islands on the runway to remove a “disruptive passenger”, the airline has said.
The low-cost airline confirmed the incident took place onboard flight EZY3202 to Lanzarote on Wednesday, December 13, and that crew are trained to assess and evaluate such situations.
A spokesperson for EasyJet told Edinburgh Live: “We can confirm that flight EZY3202 from Edinburgh Airport to Lanzarote on 13 December was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.
“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.
“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority.”