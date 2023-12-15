Airline says flight was met by police on arrival in Lanzarote due to ‘disruptive passenger’

Spanish police met an EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to the Canary Islands on the runway to remove a “disruptive passenger”, the airline has said.

The low-cost airline confirmed the incident took place onboard flight EZY3202 to Lanzarote on Wednesday, December 13, and that crew are trained to assess and evaluate such situations.

A spokesperson for EasyJet told Edinburgh Live: “We can confirm that flight EZY3202 from Edinburgh Airport to Lanzarote on 13 December was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.