An issue was identified on the plane as it made its way from London to Akureyri

An EasyJet flight was forced to divert to Edinburgh on Tuesday after declaring a mid-air alert.

Flight EZY8849 was travelling from London Gatwick to Akureyri, in Iceland, having taken off shortly before 7.30am. The plane was due to arrive at around 12.45pm, but after issuing a mid-air alert near the Faroe Islands, it made a U-turn and later touched down in Edinburgh Airport at 10:03am.

According to EasyJet, the disruption was due to a technical issue.

A spokesperson for the airline told the Scottish Sun: EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY8849 from London Gatwick to Akureyri on 14 November diverted to Edinburgh due to a technical issue. The captain performed a routine landing in accordance with standard operating procedures. Once at its stand engineers inspected the aircraft and it has now continued to Akureyri.