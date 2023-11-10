Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A budget airline has announced cut-price flights to winter snowsports destinations, just as the Alps welcomes the first snowfall of the season.

Jet.com is offering a 10% discount to fly from Edinburgh Airport to a variety of spots popular with skiers and snowboarders. Travellers can fly direct to Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin and Geneva, with some seats starting from £31 per person one way, including taxes.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the Alps welcomes its first snowfall of the season, and we launch a winter sale on ski flights, there is no better time for skiers and snowboarders to take off to the slopes. Our fantastic ski programme for Winter 23/24 is on sale from across ten UK airports and gives customers access to some of the best ski resorts in the world.”

He added: “He continued: "Offering fantastic choice, flexibility and flight times, skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes for a weekend, a short break or for longer, whilst flying with our award-winning airline and benefitting from our VIP customer service. We know skiers and snowboarders will be clamouring to hit the slopes for less, and we are looking forward to another successful ski season this year.”

It comes after Finnair announced it is increasing the number of flights from Edinburgh to Helsinki, the stunning Finnish city famed for its Christmas markets.

From October 2024, Scottish passengers will get an additional two weekly flights from Auld Reekie to Finland's southern capital, which means there will be six flights per week next winter. Alongside extra flights from Manchester, Finnair says the flight times have been specifically chosen to allow easy connections to its wider network via Helsinki, including Northern Finland, Scandinavia and Japan.

The carrier, which has the government of Finland as its majority shareholder, said: “Finnair is adding more flights to the British Isles for the next winter season. Manchester will get five additional weekly frequencies, and Dublin and Edinburgh will both get two additional weekly frequencies.