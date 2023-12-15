Edinburgh Airport: New flight route will link Edinburgh to Bergen, the gateway to Norway's iconic fjords
A new flight linking Edinburgh to Bergen will offer travellers easy access to Norway's world-famous fjords.
Norwegian is launching the new direct route from Edinburgh Airport to the stunning Scandinavian city next year from June 20, when they will be running
two flights per week until October 8.
Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s chief commercial officer, said: “It is always exciting to launch new routes. Edinburgh is already a popular destination with our customers due to its beautiful architecture and atmospheric surroundings. We are certain that the direct route will be popular amongst people in Western Norway.”
Last week, British Airways announced flights to two stunning destinations from Edinburgh Airport next summer.
Under its BA Cityflyer subsidiary, the airline will offer twice weekly flights to the beautiful Basque city of San Sebastian and a weekly service to Olbia in the Italian island of Sardinia.
The San Sebastian route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 25 May and 30 July, 2024, while the Olbia flights will operate on Saturdays between 25 May and 10 August, 2024.
Both routes will operate on a 98-seat Embraer 190 aircraft with two cabins: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy).
Jet2 recently two new holiday destination routes from Edinburgh Airport, as the airline significantly expands its network at the airport.
Starting in May 2005, the airline will fly to Catania in Sicily, Italy, on Wednesdays. The same month, the low-cost carrier is introducing another new route from the Capital, with flights to the pretty port city of Burgas in Bulgaria, flying on Thursday and Monday.