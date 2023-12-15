New flights from Edinburgh to Begen will begin next summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new flight linking Edinburgh to Bergen will offer travellers easy access to Norway's world-famous fjords.

Norwegian is launching the new direct route from Edinburgh Airport to the stunning Scandinavian city next year from June 20, when they will be running

two flights per week until October 8.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new flight linking Edinburgh to Bergen will offer travellers easy access to Norway's world-famous fjords. Photo: Pixabay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s chief commercial officer, said: “It is always exciting to launch new routes. Edinburgh is already a popular destination with our customers due to its beautiful architecture and atmospheric surroundings. We are certain that the direct route will be popular amongst people in Western Norway.”

Last week, British Airways announced flights to two stunning destinations from Edinburgh Airport next summer.

Under its BA Cityflyer subsidiary, the airline will offer twice weekly flights to the beautiful Basque city of San Sebastian and a weekly service to Olbia in the Italian island of Sardinia.

The San Sebastian route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 25 May and 30 July, 2024, while the Olbia flights will operate on Saturdays between 25 May and 10 August, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both routes will operate on a 98-seat Embraer 190 aircraft with two cabins: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy).

Jet2 recently two new holiday destination routes from Edinburgh Airport, as the airline significantly expands its network at the airport.