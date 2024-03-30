Edinburgh man charged following two car crash on Whitehouse Road
The incident saw police, ambulance and fire crews rush to the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Edinburgh man has been charged following a collision on a busy road.
The incident happened on March 6 at around 6.30pm on Whitehouse Road. Emergency services were called to the scene at Cramond following reports of a crash.
A 50-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences.
Police Scotland said on Facebook: "A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a two car crash on Whitehouse Road in Edinburgh that happened around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 6 March.A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.