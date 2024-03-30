Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man has been charged following a collision on a busy road.

The incident happened on March 6 at around 6.30pm on Whitehouse Road. Emergency services were called to the scene at Cramond following reports of a crash.

Man, 50, charged following two car collision on Whitehouse Road

A 50-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences.