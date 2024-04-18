Man remains at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a ‘serious’ condition after being hit by car in Livingston

The incident happened last night at around 11.40pm
By Neil Johnstone
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:57 BST
A 27-year-old man is in a ‘serious’ condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being hit by a car in Livingston.

The man was struck by a Volkswagen Passat on Ladywell Road at Raven Brae last night (April 17) at around 11.40pm. Police and Ambulance crews attended and he was taken hospital where his condition is described as serious. The 69-year-old driver of the Passat was uninjured.

Road Policing Officers in West Lothian are now appealing for information following the incident.

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are continuing and I would ask anyone who was in the area of Ladywell Road and Raven Brae around the time to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to any drivers with dash-cam or anyone with personal footage to please check their recordings and let us know if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 4064 of 17 April.

