A man has appeared in court accused of endangering the life of a parking warden in Edinburgh.

Police said the 49-year-old attendant was rushed to the city's Royal Infirmary after a “serious assault” on Gorgie Road.

Officers locked down the street near a McDonald's restaurant for several hours following the incident at 4.25pm on Monday, April 15.

Eamonn Gallagher, 38, of West Lothian, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 15 accused of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Parking enforcer NSL, which works for City of Edinburgh Council, confirmed one of its attendants was involved.

