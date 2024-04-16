Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following an alleged hit and run incident in Edinburgh.

William Budge appeared in the dock during a petition hearing at the capital’s sheriff court today (April 16) where he faced allegations of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger to life and attempted murder.

Budge, whose address was given as Edinburgh, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination during the short private hearing in front of Sheriff John Cook.

The 61-year-old accused was remanded in custody and is due to make a further appearance at the city court within eight days.

The court appearance comes just two days after a 63-year-old woman was struck by a car in an alleged hit and run incident at Muirhouse Parkway in Edinburgh at around 4.10pm on Sunday April 14.

The woman was rushed to hospital following the alleged incident and is currently receiving treatment to her injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian and a car on Muirhouse Parkway, Edinburgh.

“The woman was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The car left the scene before officers arrived.