A 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged hit and run in Edinburgh yesterday.

The incident, which left a 63-year-old woman in hospital, occurred at around 4.10pm on Muirhouse Parkway on Sunday, April, 14.

The woman is believed to have been struck by a car which then left the scene before officers arrived. The condition of the female pedestrian is unknown.

Officers later arrested a man who is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on April 16.

Earlier today a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian and a car on Muirhouse Parkway, Edinburgh. The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The car left the scene before officers arrived. A 61-year-old man was later traced and arrested. Enquiries are ongoing."

