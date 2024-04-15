Edinburgh hit and run: Man, 61, charged following incident at Muirhouse Parkway
A 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged hit and run in Edinburgh yesterday.
The incident, which left a 63-year-old woman in hospital, occurred at around 4.10pm on Muirhouse Parkway on Sunday, April, 14.
The woman is believed to have been struck by a car which then left the scene before officers arrived. The condition of the female pedestrian is unknown.
Officers later arrested a man who is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on April 16.
Earlier today a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian and a car on Muirhouse Parkway, Edinburgh. The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
“The car left the scene before officers arrived. A 61-year-old man was later traced and arrested. Enquiries are ongoing."
It is understood the road was closed for several hours and diversions were in place. Police and forensics were spotted combing the area for evidence on Sunday evening. Officers later found the vehicle involved in the incident on the outskirts of the city.