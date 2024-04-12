Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in West Lothian are looking for three men following reports of two break-ins in the East Calder area this week.

A purple BMW 220I M Sport was stolen from a property on Allerdice Road. The other break-in happened on Adam Drive, but officers say nothing was taken. The incidents, which are believed to be linked, happened between 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 10 and 4am on Thursday, April 11.

Three men wearing dark clothing were seen in the area at the time. One man was understood to be wearing a yellow hat and another wore red gloves. Police have now launched an appeal to trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Craig Drummond said: “We believe these break-ins are linked and our enquiries are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the areas at the time to contact us. We also ask anyone with private or dashcam footage to come forward.”