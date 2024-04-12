Growing concerns for West Lothian school girl Kaiah-Rose Masson last seen three days ago
‘Concerns are growing’ for the welfare of a missing West Lothian school girl who has not been seen in three days.
Kaiah-Rose Masson, 14, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 9 in the Bathgate area. Police say she may have travelled to Edinburgh by bus or train and has links to the Aberdeen area.
Kaiah-Rose is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and has long brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leggings, a black gillet and grey trainers.
Sergeant Craig Leckie said: “Concerns are growing for Kaiah-Rose and we want to make sure she is safe and well. She has connections in Edinburgh and also Aberdeen.
“If you have seen Kaiah-Rose or know where she might be then please get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1984 of Tuesday, 9 April, 2024.
