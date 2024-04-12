Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Concerns are growing’ for the welfare of a missing West Lothian school girl who has not been seen in three days.

Kaiah-Rose Masson, 14, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 9 in the Bathgate area. Police say she may have travelled to Edinburgh by bus or train and has links to the Aberdeen area.

Kaiah-Rose Masson, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, April 9, in the Bathgate area of West Lothian

Kaiah-Rose is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and has long brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leggings, a black gillet and grey trainers.

Sergeant Craig Leckie said: “Concerns are growing for Kaiah-Rose and we want to make sure she is safe and well. She has connections in Edinburgh and also Aberdeen.

“If you have seen Kaiah-Rose or know where she might be then please get in touch with us.”