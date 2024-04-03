Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A church clock that has sat in darkness for almost two years has been returned to the light thanks to a community campaign.

Bathgate’s High Church clock will be lit up once again after an investigation by parishioners and the intervention of local Labour councillor Harry Cartmill.

The town clock in the tower of the High Church had been in darkness for around 18 months until the councillor convinced the council to install new lighting at a cost of almost £1,000.

The clock was lit up just before Easter, in time for the merger of St John’s Church in Mid Street with the High Church in Gideon Street. It will now be known as Bathgate Parish Church.

Bathgate's town clock in the High Church. West Lothian Council agreed to fund its repair after parishioners proved that the maintenance of the clock had been agreed by the council's predecessor authorities. Copyright Tommy Davidson.

Councillor Cartmill told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was a good news story for Easter. He said: “The clock, seen by so many all over town, fell dark 18 months ago for the first time since the blackout ended in 1945.”

He added: “The clock was the responsibility of the council, the rest of the church being the responsibility of the High Church Parish Council and the ultimate responsibility of the Church of Scotland.

“After I made initial contact with council officers responsible on behalf of the High Church and the many constituents who contacted me on this I was very disappointed when the council questioned if indeed responsibility for repair and maintenance fell to West Lothian Council – despite my assurances.

“Officers sought written proof and after much searching by High Church members, my particular thanks here goes to stalwart Jim Wilson, written proof was found.

“This was passed to the council and from there new LED lighting was installed and I’m delighted to say that once again Bathgate has an illuminated town clock.”