9 Edinburgh venues offering free kids meals during the Easter holidays and five venues offering £1 meals

Places to take the kids in Edinburgh for free food during the school holidays

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 13:40 GMT

With the Easter school holidays coming up, we've taken a look at the Edinburgh cafes and restaurants offering free kids meals during the annual two-week holiday.

Schools finish up this Friday for the Easter holidays in Edinburgh, so we've found nine local venues offering free kids meals and five venues offering food for kids for £1.

With the current cost of living crisis hitting families' pockets, hopefully this will help parents and carers get out and about with children in Edinburgh over the next fortnight for something to eat.

Kids under 12 eat free every Sunday for every £10 spend by adults at The Real Greek restaurant at St James Quarter, Edinburgh.

1. The Real Greek

Kids under 12 eat free every Sunday for every £10 spend by adults at The Real Greek restaurant at St James Quarter, Edinburgh. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Morrisons' cafes in Edinburgh are offering one free kids meal all day every day when you spend £4.49. There are cafes at the Edinburgh Morrisons stores at Portobello Road, Pilton Drive, New Swanston, the Gyle, Waterfront Broadway and Gilmerton Road.

2. Morrisons

Morrisons' cafes in Edinburgh are offering one free kids meal all day every day when you spend £4.49. There are cafes at the Edinburgh Morrisons stores at Portobello Road, Pilton Drive, New Swanston, the Gyle, Waterfront Broadway and Gilmerton Road. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Kids eat free when 'Stripes Rewards Members' purchase an adult's main mail (app needed) at the TGI Fridays restaurants at Castle Street and Fort Kinnaird.

3. TGI Fridays

Kids eat free when 'Stripes Rewards Members' purchase an adult's main mail (app needed) at the TGI Fridays restaurants at Castle Street and Fort Kinnaird. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Beefeater pubs across the UK are offering a free breakfast for two children under 16 every day during the Easter holidays with one paying adults, including at its Edinburgh pub, Lady Nairne Beefeater at Willowbrae Road.

4. Beefeater pubs

Beefeater pubs across the UK are offering a free breakfast for two children under 16 every day during the Easter holidays with one paying adults, including at its Edinburgh pub, Lady Nairne Beefeater at Willowbrae Road. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghEasterHolidaysFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.