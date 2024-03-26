With the Easter school holidays coming up, we've taken a look at the Edinburgh cafes and restaurants offering free kids meals during the annual two-week holiday.

Schools finish up this Friday for the Easter holidays in Edinburgh, so we've found nine local venues offering free kids meals and five venues offering food for kids for £1.

With the current cost of living crisis hitting families' pockets, hopefully this will help parents and carers get out and about with children in Edinburgh over the next fortnight for something to eat.

The Real Greek Kids under 12 eat free every Sunday for every £10 spend by adults at The Real Greek restaurant at St James Quarter, Edinburgh.

Morrisons Morrisons' cafes in Edinburgh are offering one free kids meal all day every day when you spend £4.49. There are cafes at the Edinburgh Morrisons stores at Portobello Road, Pilton Drive, New Swanston, the Gyle, Waterfront Broadway and Gilmerton Road.

TGI Fridays Kids eat free when 'Stripes Rewards Members' purchase an adult's main mail (app needed) at the TGI Fridays restaurants at Castle Street and Fort Kinnaird.

Beefeater pubs Beefeater pubs across the UK are offering a free breakfast for two children under 16 every day during the Easter holidays with one paying adults, including at its Edinburgh pub, Lady Nairne Beefeater at Willowbrae Road.