12 things to do during the Easter holidays with the kids in and around Edinburgh

With Edinburgh schools due to break for the Easter holidays on Friday, March 29, we've taken a look at what you can do to keep the kids busy in and around the Capital.
There are plenty of great events to take the kids to over the two week school holiday, particularly around Easter Sunday itself, Sunday, March 31. With lots of Easter trails at some of Edinburgh's landmarks including Craigmillar Castle and Lauriston Castle.
There are lots of other fun things to do, including afternoon tea with Alice in Wonderland at Carberry Tower near Musselburgh and a host of activities in Easter festivals at Dalkeith Country Park and Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston.
1. The National Trust for Scotland Easter egg trails
The National Trust for Scotland has organised Easter egg trails from Friday March 29 to Monday April 1 at two of its popular properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians: the House of the Binns, near Linlithgow, and Newhailes House and Gardens in Musselburgh. Visitors can take in the beautiful spring colours and immerse themselves in nature during the trails, where they can flex their puzzle-solving skills by following clues to earn a delicious Easter treat, the perfect activity to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays. Each trail costs £4 with accompanying adults going free. The Easter egg trail at the House of the Binns, March 29 - April 1, 10am–4pm. Book your trail in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-egg-trail-at-the-house-of-the-binns-tickets-780637025357?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
The trail at Newhailes House & Gardens, Musselburgh: runs from March 29-31, 10am–4pm. Book your trail in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-egg-trails-at-newhailes-2024-tickets-759760483057?aff=ebdsopor.
The Georgian House at Charlotte Square will host an Easter Trail from Friday, March 29 until Monday, April 1, 10.30am until 4.30pm each day. As well as the trail around the house, the little once can also enjoy crafts in the activity room, and chocolate of course. The event starts at 10.30am and you are welcome to drop in at any time during the day, with the last admission at 4pm. It is included in the price of an admission ticket to the house and free to members. Book tickets through Eventbrite or just turn up on the day. Tickets cost £7 for children and are free for those under five. £12.50 for adults, £10 for seniors, £10 for students and £1 for Young Scot card holders. A family ticket costs £35 and a one adult family ticket costs £22.50. Go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/georgian-easter-weekend-tickets-859408382607?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Photo: Submitted
The Conifox Easter Festival runs on March 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31 as wells as April 1, 5, 6 and 7 at the Kirkliston adventure park. Meet a host of Easter characters in Hoppity Hollow including the Easter Bunny, challenge family and friends in the Easter-lympics, have hours of inflatable fun in Bouncy Burrow, and leave with a spring in your step and a cute rabbit plush for every child to cuddle. A ticket, £15 for adults, £20 for children and £5 for babies aged one and under, Includes: Meet the Easter Bunny in Hoppity Hollow; 18 fun inflatable in Bouncy Burrow; Golden Easter Egg Hunt; Find the carrot clues in the maze trail with the Big Bad Wolf; Meet Farmer Hamish and Morag for stories and games; Take part in the venue's Easter-lympics; Entry to the Adventure Park. Go to: www.conifox.co.uk/events/easter-festival/. Photo: Submitted
A host of Easter events are taking place at Dalkeith Country Park over the Easter period. Fort Douglas Easter Festival - March 29 - April 1. Indulge your taste buds with tasty offerings from the best of Scottish street food traders, then brace yourself for an adrenaline rush on the zorbing cannon ball run. There will also be Easter face painting, a treasure hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and Fort Douglas adventure playground is at the heart of all the fun. There will also be Kids' Easter Workshops at the park, including Easter Craft Workshops, Easter Gingerbread House Decorating and Easter Cookie Decorating Workshops. All £13.50 per person. There is also Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Sunday, March 31
Join the Easter Bunny for Breakfast on Easter Sunday, where each child under the age of 12 will also receive an Easter egg. The park will also host a 1K Bunny Fun Run on Sunday, April 7. Go to www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk for more information. Photo: Colin Hattersley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.