12 things to do during the Easter holidays with the kids in and around Edinburgh

2 . Easter trail at The Georgian House

The Georgian House at Charlotte Square will host an Easter Trail from Friday, March 29 until Monday, April 1, 10.30am until 4.30pm each day. As well as the trail around the house, the little once can also enjoy crafts in the activity room, and chocolate of course. The event starts at 10.30am and you are welcome to drop in at any time during the day, with the last admission at 4pm. It is included in the price of an admission ticket to the house and free to members. Book tickets through Eventbrite or just turn up on the day. Tickets cost £7 for children and are free for those under five. £12.50 for adults, £10 for seniors, £10 for students and £1 for Young Scot card holders. A family ticket costs £35 and a one adult family ticket costs £22.50. Go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/georgian-easter-weekend-tickets-859408382607?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Photo: Submitted